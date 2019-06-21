Pollution from refinery blasts & fire could irritate asthma, COPD sufferers

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- This morning's explosions and fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery woke up thousands with its ball of fire.However, health experts say the pollution released by it could affect some people for days."Whenever you see a large black plume, it means there is something that''s not burned, and there is pollution going up," says Julie Becker, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of the public health program at the University of the Sciences.Dr. Becker says the unburned particles in that air get into the lungs, and can affect breathing, particularly for those with asthma, COPD, emphysema, or other lung conditions.The Philadelphia Health Department this morning tweeted, "Preliminary testing at the refinery, and in the community around, found no ambient carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons (combustibles), or hydrogen sulfides."But while we know what's not in the air, Dr. Becker says we don't know yet what is in the air following the blasts and fire."This is sort of a waiting game, and a bit of patience is required," until all the tests are in.And the scope of the spread is also uncertain, dependent on wind, weather, and geography."These particles can spread quite a distance. It depends on what's in them," she says.Because of the Delaware Valley's geography, Dr. Becker says there are often air inversions, so pollution can linger in this area more than it would on a flat plain.Until we know exactly what the air composition was, she recommend people be on the lookout for these symptoms: tightness of chest, difficulty breathing, coughing, and one that's often missed."Sometimes you have kind of a low-grade tickle in the back of the throat," she says.