Advocates of the Paleo diet say they're healthier for not eating grains, dairy, and many fruits. But new research says - not so fast.
Australian researchers say Paleo followers have twice the amount of a key blood chemical linked closely to heart disease.
They found that the diet, which is heavy on meat and low on carbs, changes intestinal bacteria.
It not only raises the heart-disease chemical, but also reduces beneficial species in the intestines.
Research shows Paleo diet raises heart disease compound
