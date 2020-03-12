State orders major coronavirus containment effort in Montgomery County, including closure of schools and entertainment venues

More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County.
The plan goes into effect Friday, March 13.
"We are going to begin significant and decisive social distancing," Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference on Thursday.
Wolf ordered the closure of all schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County. That includes YMCA facilities, theaters, sporting events and concerts.
Schools of all types are included, including public schools, pre-k, higher education and private schools.
He ordered there be no mass gatherings, including conferences and rallies.
Wolf strongly recommended the closure of non-essential retail facilities.
He also ordered critical infrastructure to remain open. That includes all health care facilities such as pharmacies, urgent care facilities, primary care, outpatient services, long-term care facilities and hospitals.
That also includes gas stations, grocery stores, utilities, public safety, corrections, government, and mass transit.
Amtrak will begin operating a reduced schedule Friday and Ardmore station will be closed for two weeks.
Wolf said his office is working with SEPTA to evaluate the impact on mass transit.
Any state employee traveling in and out of Montgomery County between workplace and home is being asked to work remotely.
Across the state, he encouraged the cancellation or postponement of any large gatherings, especially with more than 250 attendees.
He also discouraged people to go to recreational activities in public places.
He asked religious leaders to use discretion to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Health officials said Thursday there are now 22 cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, including 13 cases in Montgomery County and one in Northampton County.
No details about the new Montgomery County cases nor the Northampton County case were immediately available.
Ninteteen of the cases are presumptive positive. Two cases, including one in Delaware County, have been confirmed by the CDC.
County-by-county breakdown
- Bucks (2)
- Delaware (1)
- Monroe (2)
- Montgomery (13)
- Northampton (1)
- Philadelphia (1)
- Pike (1)
- Wayne (1)
Montgomery County police officer tests presumptive positive
During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, county officials said a 35-year-old Lower Providence Township police officer has tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus.
"The Montgomery County Office of Public Health is currently working to determine which individuals, including other township staff and members of the public, this individual came into contact with while infected and before starting a self-isolation period," officials said in a news release.
The man lives in Perkiomen Township.
On Monday, a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor working at a facility in King of Prussia tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
"In total, the physician cared for approximately two dozen patients directly and came into contact with 17 staff members. Staff and patient families who become symptomatic have been advised to obtain testing from the Pennsylvania Department of Health," said officials with CHOP.
During a Tuesday press conference, Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners said, "We are actively monitoring all Montgomery County residents whose names have been given to us by CHOP as direct contacts of the CHOP physician."
The county's 8th presumptive positive case is a 62-year-old woman who lives in Upper Merion with the King of Prussia doctor.
Pennsylvania officials said six others are also being treated in the county, including a Lower Merion Township couple, a man in Worcester, two people in Lower Gwynedd Township, a woman in Cheltenham Township and a woman in Upper Merion.
Officials say the 70-year-old female patient who is from Cheltenham Township is still unsure how she contracted the virus.
"The contact tracing for this individual is not fully complete, however, and I want to emphasize that this information could change, we are unable to determine how this individual became infected with COVID-19. Should we be unable to determine how she was infected, this individual would represent Montgomery County's first instance of community spread," said Arkoosh.
An 18-year-old girl, who is a student at Germantown Academy, is in isolation at home with another infected family member in Lower Gwynedd Township.
The Montgomery County school remains closed. According to the school, three other Upper School students who visited that student's house last week are in self-quarantine for a minimum of two weeks, at the direction of the Montgomery County Department of Health.
The school reports that these students are currently asymptomatic and will not be tested unless they begin to experience symptoms.
The Worcester man and the couple in Lower Merion are all in isolation at home for the virus.
There is an adult from another state who has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized in Montgomery County. This case is under investigation. Patients are counted in their home state, not where they are hospitalized, so this person is not counted among Pennsylvania's totals, officials explained.
Montgomery County officials are urging residents to limit their public activity.
Bucks County has 2 presumptive positive cases
Bucks County announced its first two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday night.
County officials say both are adults who reside in the same house, and both are in isolation at their home with mild symptoms.
The two had attended an out-of-state gathering recently where they came into contact with two other people who later tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, the county said.
"These two cases did not get their coronavirus in Bucks County," a health official said Wednesday.
The two Bucks County residents developed symptoms of the virus - including cough, fever and shortness of breath - a few days after returning home.
Delaware, Wayne, Monroe counties
On Wednesday, health officials said two previously presumptive cases in Delaware and Wayne counties were confirmed positive by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The latest case is an adult resident of Monroe County, who is currently in a hospital. This individual was in contact with someone else who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
Another patient in Monroe County has been released from the hospital and is in isolation at home, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
