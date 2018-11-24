Study: Fruits and vegetables contribute to lower risk of memory loss in men

Here's another reason to add fruits and vegetables to your grocery list.
A new study published by the American Academy of Neurology shows that orange and red vegetables, berry fruits, orange juice, and leafy greens all contribute to a lower risk of memory loss among men.
The study says men who consumed the most vegetables were 34-percent less likely to develop poor thinking skills as they age.
