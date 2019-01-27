HEALTHCHECK

Study says some dental floss could be exposing you to toxic chemicals

EMBED </>More Videos

Study says some dental floss could be exposing you to toxic chemicals. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on January 27, 2019.

Your dental floss could be exposing you to toxic chemicals.

A study released by the Environmental Protection Agency indicates that researchers found those who used Oral-B Glide dental floss regularly had elevated levels of chemicals called PFAS.

Those chemicals have been linked to kidney cancer, thyroid disease, and decreased fertility.

Researchers suggest choosing dental floss that does not have fluorine listed on the packaging.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckdentist
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
CDC sees significant increase in flu activity over past week
Researchers say married people walk faster
CDC: Flu numbers on the rise throughout the Delaware Valley
Electric scooter injuries on the rise
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
E-scooter accidents: Most injured riders not wearing helmets, study finds
CDC sees significant increase in flu activity over past week
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
Researchers say married people walk faster
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed
Students participate in chess marathon in University City
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
South Jersey father, son invited to talk to Temple basketball players about education
Woman shot while sitting in SUV in Southwest Philadelphia
Man hospitalized after being shot while leaving work in South Philadelphia
Man dies after crashing into utility pole, concrete wall in East Falls
20 dead as bombs target Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
Show More
Pope challenged on sex abuse as young people take stage in Panama
Car flips over on Roosevelt Boulevard; man critically injured
Local workers hopeful as government slowly reopens
Case of man killed in broad daylight remains unsolved
Hard Rock casino testing sports betting in New Jersey
More News