Health & Fitness

Swiss scientists testing cat allergy vaccine

Do you love cats, but can't get near them because of allergies?

Swiss scientists are coming to the rescue.

They've developed a vaccine which is given to cats, to reduce the proteins in their fur and dander which trigger allergic reactions.

Hypocat, as the vaccine is currently called, neutralizes those proteins without harming the feline.

Researchers hope to have the vaccine on the market within 3 years.

That's much less time than it would take for a human vaccine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckcatsallergiespets
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered Showers and Downpours, Stays Humid
At least 1 stabbed after fight on North Broad Street: Police
Resort where Del. woman alleges attack temporarily shuts down
13-year-old entrepreneur starts his own clothing brand
Higher than average tornado numbers in Pa., NJ and Del.
Teen assaulted, father shot during home invasion in Mt. Laurel
Charlie Manuel named new Phillies hitting coach
Show More
Wahlburgers closing Northern Liberties location, company says
Philadelphia Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
Fisherman reels in massive 90.6-pound fish off Cape May
14 dogs rescued from Lancaster County home
Iconic tower removed from Tower Theater
More TOP STORIES News