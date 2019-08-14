Swiss scientists testing cat allergy vaccine

Do you love cats, but can't get near them because of allergies?Swiss scientists are coming to the rescue.They've developed a vaccine which is given to cats, to reduce the proteins in their fur and dander which trigger allergic reactions.Hypocat, as the vaccine is currently called, neutralizes those proteins without harming the feline.Researchers hope to have the vaccine on the market within 3 years.That's much less time than it would take for a human vaccine.