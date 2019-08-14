Health & Fitness

Team sports help kids' mental health, too

Some food for thought for parents, as they get ready for the school year.

A recent study shows that playing team sports doesn't just benefit kids physically, it helps their mental health.

After looking at data on 10-thousand children, researchers noted that those taking part on teams or in group activities had less depression, and weathered future adverse events better.

The sports help kids learn how to lead, how to negotiate, and give them better social skills overall.

"Having your kids in social activities - structured social activities that they can learn appropriately and they can be safe, but activities that help build persistence, and resilience, are very positive influences later on in life," says Dr. Joe Austerman of Cleveland Clinic Children's hospital.

Dr. Austerman says most kids will never be pros at their sports, but they will need these other skills to be successful adults
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckchildren's healthbaseballfootball
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered Showers and Downpours, Stays Humid
At least 1 stabbed after fight on North Broad Street: Police
Resort where Del. woman alleges attack temporarily shuts down
13-year-old entrepreneur starts his own clothing brand
Higher than average tornado numbers in Pa., NJ and Del.
Teen assaulted, father shot during home invasion in Mt. Laurel
Charlie Manuel named new Phillies hitting coach
Show More
Wahlburgers closing Northern Liberties location, company says
Philadelphia Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
Fisherman reels in massive 90.6-pound fish off Cape May
14 dogs rescued from Lancaster County home
Iconic tower removed from Tower Theater
More TOP STORIES News