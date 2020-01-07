Health & Fitness

Teen nears goal of 1,000 new stem cell donors

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- 3 weeks ago, we told you about 17-year-old Juwan Adams, who is fighting Hodgkins Lymphoma.

No one on the Be the Match stem cell registry was a match, so Juwan began a drive to sign up a thousand more donors, especially African Americans.

We're happy to say the young musician, who recently got the chance to play with the New York Giants drumline, has inspired 760 new donors to sign up.

It's too soon to know if anyone is a match for Juwan, however, those donors may be able to help someone
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckbone marrow
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Quick Hit Of Wet Snow This Evening, Slushy Spots Possible
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run that killed father of 5
Former Bucks Co. teacher admits to sexual abuse of 6 students
Girl loses Minnie doll after 40 surgeries, #FindMinnie trending
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Work zone speed cameras launched on Pennsylvania highways
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Show More
Giants to hire Lansdale Catholic grad Joe Judge to be next head coach: ESPN
Crews continue to repair sinkhole that swallowed SUV, excavator
PennDOT crews prepare for winter weather across region
Truck trailer collapses on Interstate 95 in Center City
Man robs Rite Aid with demand note referencing 'sick child': Police
More TOP STORIES News