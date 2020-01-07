Teen nears goal of 1,000 new stem cell donors

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- 3 weeks ago, we told you about 17-year-old Juwan Adams, who is fighting Hodgkins Lymphoma.No one on the Be the Match stem cell registry was a match, so Juwan began a drive to sign up a thousand more donors, especially African Americans.We're happy to say the young musician, who recently got the chance to play with the New York Giants drumline, has inspired 760 new donors to sign up.It's too soon to know if anyone is a match for Juwan, however, those donors may be able to help someone