HEALTH & FITNESS

Total Body Workout - Today's Tip

EMBED </>More Videos

Shoshana shows you how to shift your weight to work your core.

Shoshana shows you how to shift your weight to work your core.
Related Topics:
healthToday's Tip6abc Fitness Tip
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Preventing hypothermia during this bitter cold blast
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Quick action by school nurse helps boy avert medical tragedy
Knowing the risk factors for flu complications
First child flu-related death reported in Pennsylvania
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold, Bitter Wind Chills Today
Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during N.J. fire
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
LIVE TEMPERATURES: Tracking wind chill numbers in Philly area
Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools remain open
Looking at the 2-hour delay difference in temps, wind chills
Dozen cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
2 New Castle firefighters injured after being trapped
Show More
Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
DA: HIV positive Yardley man arrested for prostitution
Fire chief's beard freezes while fighting blaze
Emaciated puppy and kitten recovered from Strawberry Mansion basement
More News