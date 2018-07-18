What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --There's a brand new fitness studio in Fairmount that's changing the game by changing the approach to wellness.
Lumos Yoga and Barre is the first of its kind in its neighborhood - a place where fear and intimidation and shame quickly drift away once you open the door.
The moment you step into Lumos, you get the vibe that everyone is in it together.
"Inclusive, body positive, zero intimidation welcoming community fitness space," said Larkin Silverman, owner and instructor at Lumos.
The studio's name comes from Lumos, meaning light and vibrance - with a hint to their love for Harry Potter.
"So that's really the mission of the studio. That anyone and everyone that comes in here can feel light and peaceful and also a sense of empowerment," she said.
Silverman says she knows that fitness can be intimidating and getting started is even tougher
"I have struggled to accept my weight and size for years and years and years and my yoga practice helped me find a way to love my body and not punish it," she said.
So Lumos offers classes for everyone at every level, starting with beginner yoga
"Sometimes I don't really love that label so we're new kids on the block, because everybody was a new kid on the block at one point," said Silverman.
The classes have all kinds of funky names from Yo'lates to Sculpt Jawn.
"Of course jawn, Philly speak for any noun whatsoever," said Silverman.
LIIT is their take on HIIT, or high-intensity interval training
"This is our branded version, Lumos Intensive Internal Training and you're going to feel fabulous," she said.
The space is tucked away on a quiet stretch of Green Street in Fairmount, in what was once an old bodega
"We're the first barre fitness class in Fairmount, so that has been amazing," said Silverman.
They want wellness to be fun, the kind of workout that makes you feel good from the inside out
"That's one of the things most important to me. Being a curvy yoga teacher is telling anyone and everyone that this is for you and you're welcome here and you're beautiful and strong and we're going to do it together," said SIlverman.
Lumos also offers pre and post natal classes, some of which allow parents to bring their babies to class. And for those who want a slower paced class with a killer oldies playlist, they offer Silver Slippers ballet.
ONLINE:
http://www.lumosyogaandbarre.com/
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps