CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There's a brand new fitness studio in Fairmount that's changing the game by changing the approach to wellness.

Lumos Yoga and Barre is the first of its kind in its neighborhood - a place where fear and intimidation and shame quickly drift away once you open the door.

The moment you step into Lumos, you get the vibe that everyone is in it together.

"Inclusive, body positive, zero intimidation welcoming community fitness space," said Larkin Silverman, owner and instructor at Lumos.

The studio's name comes from Lumos, meaning light and vibrance - with a hint to their love for Harry Potter.

"So that's really the mission of the studio. That anyone and everyone that comes in here can feel light and peaceful and also a sense of empowerment," she said.

Silverman says she knows that fitness can be intimidating and getting started is even tougher

"I have struggled to accept my weight and size for years and years and years and my yoga practice helped me find a way to love my body and not punish it," she said.

So Lumos offers classes for everyone at every level, starting with beginner yoga

"Sometimes I don't really love that label so we're new kids on the block, because everybody was a new kid on the block at one point," said Silverman.

The classes have all kinds of funky names from Yo'lates to Sculpt Jawn.

"Of course jawn, Philly speak for any noun whatsoever," said Silverman.

LIIT is their take on HIIT, or high-intensity interval training

"This is our branded version, Lumos Intensive Internal Training and you're going to feel fabulous," she said.

The space is tucked away on a quiet stretch of Green Street in Fairmount, in what was once an old bodega

"We're the first barre fitness class in Fairmount, so that has been amazing," said Silverman.

They want wellness to be fun, the kind of workout that makes you feel good from the inside out

"That's one of the things most important to me. Being a curvy yoga teacher is telling anyone and everyone that this is for you and you're welcome here and you're beautiful and strong and we're going to do it together," said SIlverman.

Lumos also offers pre and post natal classes, some of which allow parents to bring their babies to class. And for those who want a slower paced class with a killer oldies playlist, they offer Silver Slippers ballet.

ONLINE:
http://www.lumosyogaandbarre.com/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthconsumersaving with 6abcyogaexercisephilly newswhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
More consumer
HEALTH & FITNESS
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Show More
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Human remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
More News