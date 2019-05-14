WHO: Guidelines for lowering your risk of dementia

GENEVA, Switzerland (WPVI) -- The World Health Organization has released new guidelines to help people lower their risk for dementia.It recommends staying active, not smoking, drinking less alcohol and eating a balanced, healthy diet.In particular, the guidelines say a Mediterranean diet can help. The diet involves eating a lot of fresh vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats, such as olive oil.The group also warns against taking supplements such as Vitamin B and E as a way to fight dementia.They suggest to eat the healthy foods instead.