Eagles' Jason Kelce helps educational nonprofit lift students to new heights

Heights Philadelphia partners with 23 different city schools. Their goal is to make sure every kid graduates high school.

Jason Kelce and his foundation, Be Philly, are helping fund Heights Philadelphia, which aids more than 3,000 students in the city from middle school through their careers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An educational nonprofit in Philadelphia is lifting students to new heights with the help of one very special Philadelphia Eagle.

Jason Kelce and his foundation, Be Philly, are helping fund Heights Philadelphia, which aids more than 3,000 city students from middle school through their careers.

"Every day is the Super Bowl for our students," said co-president Sean Vereen to his staff. "We think we can have an impact on the whole city and that means investing in students from middle school all the way through college and (their) career."

The nonprofit offers programming for kids both in the classroom and after school, providing mentorship and resources. The success is shown in alum like Clarissa Faustin.

"They were advocating for me in a way that I never previously had," said Faustin, who is a college graduate thanks in part to the help she received from the nonprofit.

Heights Philadelphia partners with 23 different city schools. Their goal is to make sure every kid graduates high school.

"I really appreciated the fact that there were people who had already done what I wanted to do and I could look to them and know that things were going to be OK," said Faustin.

Part of that inspiration is thanks to Kelce. He helped launch Heights Philadelphia, which merged Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars last year. He helps fund the nonprofit.

Kelce surprised students at George Washington High School with the announcement in December 2022.

SEE ALSO: Jason Kelce surprises George Washington High School students as 2 nonprofits celebrate merger



"Coming to George Washington High School and saying to students that you matter, that sends a message about what our future could look like," said Sara Woods, co-president of Heights Philadelphia.

Kelce is continuing to support Heights through his clothing brand, Underdog Apparel. He sells high-end, limited-edition pieces, and all of the proceeds go to his nonprofit, which exists to donate to organizations like Heights.

"You think about the things that unite the city, the Eagles are one of those things," said Vereen.

Now as the Eagles fly to the big game, educators at the nonprofit are cheering them on, knowing full well anything is possible when we lift each other to new heights.