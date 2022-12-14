Jason Kelce surprises George Washington High School students as 2 nonprofits celebrate merger

The new combined organization is now known as "Heights Philadelphia" and will serve more than 3,000 students city-wide.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia nonprofits dedicated to educational empowerment officially teamed up Tuesday.

And they did it with the help of a beloved Eagles teammate.

Jason Kelce surprised the kids at George Washington High School as part of the official merger between the Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars.

"I want to give back to the community and want to give back to the kids of Philadelphia by providing support and resources to wonderful organizations, shedding light on what they're doing," Kelce said.

"Heights" was created with the goal of helping all Philadelphia students graduate high school with a pathway to college and success in the workforce.

The merger between Futures and Steppingstone was announced in May 2022.