COVID-19 vaccine

Delaware doctor receives COVID-19 vaccine, implores Black community to do the same

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- It was a welcome sight in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon as Henrietta Johnson Medical Center received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Yvette Gbemudu was first in line to receive the shot.

"I am so excited to be vaccinated today. I couldn't wait to be first in line," Dr. Gbemudu said.

She encourages everyone, especially in the Black community, to get one once its available to the public.

"Our community has been through a lot over the years and continues to go through a lot. We just want to express the positivity of being able to be in a place where we can receive the vaccine and protect our community," Dr. Gbemudu said.

The doctor continued, "We are in a position to receive a vaccine that may save countless numbers of lives. I'm proud to be the first example here at HJMC for our community. I implore all of our community to please whenever you have the opportunity to please get vaccinated."

Dr. Gbemdu told Action News of an anecdote told to her by her nurse practitioner where a son asks his mother 'what the sore is in on her arm.' She replies 'smallpox.' He asks 'why doesn't he have one.' The mother responds 'because it worked.'

According to the CDC, more than 1,008,000 have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswilmingtoncovid 19 vaccinedoctorscommunitycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Abington pastor gets COVID-19 vaccine to restore trust in Black community
Gov. Murphy: Please stay home for Christmas as virus persists
Bryn Mawr Hospital employee especially grateful for vaccine after losing mother to COVID-19
Wolf seeks $145M fund shift to help businesses with pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, high winds for Christmas Eve night
Community outraged after mural of beloved LGBTQ activist painted over
3 kittens in backpack rescued from recycling plant's conveyor belt
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
'Mom's worth it': US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
Show More
Police SUV involved in Fishtown multi-vehicle crash
Boy saves up for Curry jersey, gives it to someone else in need
Police captain expressing frustration over gun violence surge
Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
Jeremih shares details of fight for his life against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News