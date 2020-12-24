Delaware doctor receives COVID-19 vaccine, implores Black community to do the same

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- It was a welcome sight in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon as Henrietta Johnson Medical Center received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.Dr. Yvette Gbemudu was first in line to receive the shot."I am so excited to be vaccinated today. I couldn't wait to be first in line," Dr. Gbemudu said.She encourages everyone, especially in the Black community, to get one once its available to the public."Our community has been through a lot over the years and continues to go through a lot. We just want to express the positivity of being able to be in a place where we can receive the vaccine and protect our community," Dr. Gbemudu said.The doctor continued, "We are in a position to receive a vaccine that may save countless numbers of lives. I'm proud to be the first example here at HJMC for our community. I implore all of our community to please whenever you have the opportunity to please get vaccinated."Dr. Gbemdu told Action News of an anecdote told to her by her nurse practitioner where a son asks his mother 'what the sore is in on her arm.' She replies 'smallpox.' He asks 'why doesn't he have one.' The mother responds 'because it worked.'According to the CDC, more than 1,008,000 have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far.