juneteenth

Residents hold Juneteenth art pop up to help save famous Tanner House

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Residents hold Juneteenth art pop up to help save famous Tanner House

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It houses generational stories of the Philadelphia's Tanner Family, but the historical site is in desperate need of repairs, so a band of residents are crowdfunding to keep this history from being erased.

The once home to world renowned artist Henry Ossawa Tanner is dilapidated.

The walls are bucking. There's extensive water damage to the floors and the roof of 2908 West Diamond Street in North Philadelphia needs replacing.

"Figuring out what we can do to save this national, historic landmark," said Christopher Rogers, Friends of Tanner House.

There's a real concern that history could be erased.

"The house is in deteriorating conditions. We need to get intervention done," said Rogers.

And so earlier this year, Friends of Tanner House began a crowdfunding campaign with the goal for phase one at $300,000. So far, $21,000 has been raised.

This weekend for Juneteenth, Friends of Tanner House are hoping to raise more funds by inviting families to paint in Fairmount Park.

"One of the stories of Henry Tanner's life is he went with his father to Fairmount park. He saw someone and that's when he decided, I want to become an artist," said Rogers.

Tanner studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and is known for paintings like Portrait of the Artist's Mother, which is housed at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
His father, Reverend Benjamin Tucker Tanner, was editor of the Christian Recorder. His sister was the first woman to be certified to practice medicine in Alabama.

"It tells a story of the history of North Philadelphia in relation to the African American community," said Judith Robinson, Friends of Tanner House. "It's one house and many stories."

The owner of the home lives in Florida and reportedly needs help with upkeep.

The Friends of Tanner house are hoping this weekend's Juneteenth event can help them inch closer to their goal.

For more information:
Friends of the Henry O. Tanner House
Painting in the Park
Save the Henry O. Tanner House
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth philadelphiaarthistoryblack historyfundraiserjuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
92-year-old founded free museum to preserve African American history
How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the U.S.
Walmart apologizes for selling Juneteenth ice cream
'You Do Matter!' Nonprofit founder empowers youth in her community
TOP STORIES
32 shots fired at group watching NBA Finals at Philly cookout; 1 dead
Off-duty Philly officer carjacked at gunpoint, fires weapon: Police
Police shoot man in Hatfield; knife recovered from the scene
Over 400K pill bottles recalled for child-resistant packaging concerns
'Execution-style' shooting: 17-year-old killed after getting takeout
Hockey player breaks barriers through hard work on, off the ice
Gun control bills win final approval from Delaware lawmakers
Show More
Vets for Trump co-founder free on bail despite social posts
Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for power
Longtime Action News Executive Producer Rick Williams passes away
Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up
Amazon announces 2022 Prime Day dates
More TOP STORIES News