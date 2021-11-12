chips

Herr's holding contest to create Philly-inspired potato chip flavor

Enter Herr's Flavored by Philly contest and you could win $10K and another $10K for a local nonprofit.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Herr's needs your help with Flavor by Philly contest

NOTTINGHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Herr's plans to launch a line of Philadelphia-inspired chips.

And the Chester County-based snack company needs help determining the flavors.

Herr's is hosting a 'Flavored by Philly' contest to pick flavors inspired by the foods in the City of Brotherly Love.

"No one knows the flavors of Philly quite like the people who live there. That's why we're turning things over to our fans to help us decide which flavors should be on our chips next! We don't want just any flavors - we want to hear yours, Philly. After all, Philadelphians are no strangers to good food and making their voices heard loud and clear," Herr's says.



Those who submit their ideas can enter in a chance to win $10,000, a year's supply of Herr's, and a $10,000 donation to a local nonprofit.

Also if your chip is selected, it will be available in stores all over the Philadelphia area!

For your chance to enter, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchester countyphiladelphiacontestschips
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHIPS
Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew coming soon
Pringles joins chicken sandwich wars with new flavor
Pringles to release 'turducken' flavored chips
Lay's releasing new 'grilled cheese & tomato soup' chips
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News