Herr's holding contest to create Philly-inspired potato chip flavor

And the Chester County-based snack company needs help determining the flavors.
Herr's is hosting a 'Flavored by Philly' contest to pick flavors inspired by the foods in the City of Brotherly Love.
"No one knows the flavors of Philly quite like the people who live there. That's why we're turning things over to our fans to help us decide which flavors should be on our chips next! We don't want just any flavors - we want to hear yours, Philly. After all, Philadelphians are no strangers to good food and making their voices heard loud and clear," Herr's says.
Got an idea for Philly’s next favorite chip? Enter Herr’s Flavored by Philly Contest! You could win $10K and another $10K for a local nonprofit.— Herr Foods Inc. (@herrfoods) November 11, 2021
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Contest Entry Period runs 11/11/21-12/6/21. To enter & for Official Rules visit https://t.co/7JNsBZ1chv. pic.twitter.com/0BOeSCO8kp
Those who submit their ideas can enter in a chance to win $10,000, a year's supply of Herr's, and a $10,000 donation to a local nonprofit.
Also if your chip is selected, it will be available in stores all over the Philadelphia area!
For your chance to enter, click here.