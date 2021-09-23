Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta comes to Spruce Street Harbor Park this weekend

After a year of virtual festivities, Concilio is bringing "Fiesta" back this Saturday.
They're calling it a new Latino Weekend Experience with a new venue: Spruce Street Harbor Park. This weekend's event is called "Stroll the Harbor."
"We have entitled it that as sort of small marketplace style feel, where people can meet with different vendors, different arts and crafts and activities. As well as just get an overall sense of the Latino vibe that day," says Adonis Banegas, the executive director of Concilio.
The event will be smaller than usual. Organizers say you can expect vibrant excitement, food for a good mood, and they encourage you to stop and shop.
"For us, it's about keeping the culture alive for the next generation, this being our 40-plus year of putting together a version of the Hispanic Fiesta," Banegas says. "While the focus is on the Latino community, this is for everyone to enjoy."
They will also be offering resources for families and free Covid-19 testing.
Concilio is also busy preparing for the biggest Fiesta ever next year to celebrate its 60th anniversary.
