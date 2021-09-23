hispanic heritage

Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta comes to Spruce Street Harbor Park this weekend

Organizers say you can expect vibrant excitement, food for a good mood, and they encourage you to stop and shop.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month here at 6abc and this weekend a popular event returns to the waterfront with a twist.

After a year of virtual festivities, Concilio is bringing "Fiesta" back this Saturday.

They're calling it a new Latino Weekend Experience with a new venue: Spruce Street Harbor Park. This weekend's event is called "Stroll the Harbor."

Longtime physician dedicates herself to connecting Latino communities in Philly through the arts
Dr. Carmen Febo San Miguel has dedicated herself to connecting the Puerto Rican and Latino community in Philadelphia to their heritage through the arts.



"We have entitled it that as sort of small marketplace style feel, where people can meet with different vendors, different arts and crafts and activities. As well as just get an overall sense of the Latino vibe that day," says Adonis Banegas, the executive director of Concilio.

The event will be smaller than usual. Organizers say you can expect vibrant excitement, food for a good mood, and they encourage you to stop and shop.

"For us, it's about keeping the culture alive for the next generation, this being our 40-plus year of putting together a version of the Hispanic Fiesta," Banegas says. "While the focus is on the Latino community, this is for everyone to enjoy."

They will also be offering resources for families and free Covid-19 testing.

Concilio is also busy preparing for the biggest Fiesta ever next year to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Click here for details on Saturday's Stroll the Harbor event.

