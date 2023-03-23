  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE: Historic Philadelphia gas station moves to new home in Fairmount Park

At 10 p.m., workers began driving the gas station very slowly to its new home a few miles away.

6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, March 23, 2023 2:23AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A century-old gas station located at 20th and Arch streets is en route to its new home in Fairmount Park Wednesday night.

The gas station is currently in the way of plans to build a new office tower. But the structure is protected by historic regulations.

So, the gas station is finding a new location.

Crews worked all day Wednesday on things like disassembling two traffic lights to make room for the building.

Workers are currently driving it very slowly to its new home a few miles away.

