Mom hopes witnesses come forward after teen daughter clipped by passing vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- London Winston-Beattie, 13, was walking home after school on Monday when she says the side-view mirror of a passing vehicle hit her.London's mother, Latoia, said it happened on North Broad near Spring Garden in Philadelphia."She was sideswiped on the left side which resulted in her having to get stitches, and her left shoulder is sprained," Latoia said.London says the impact knocked her to the ground, but she quickly got back up and ran to a nearby restaurant for help.She said the people inside helped her and called 911."It was just gushing, blood coming out of my head. It was traumatizing," the teen said.London said she was walking on the roadway because the sidewalk along that stretch is closed off for construction.There is a sign there advising pedestrians to walk on the other side of the road where there is an open sidewalk. But London said she walked along the fence bordering the construction site when she was hit.She describes the vehicle as some kind of para-transit mini-bus that did not stop at the scene.Latoia said she believes the driver of the vehicle knows they hit something."If you are driving you know you hit something, whether it is a bump in the street. So, I'm pretty sure they knew something. I am blessed because she's here. She's recovering well. She's a go-getter, like her mom," she said.Anyone with information asked to contact the police.