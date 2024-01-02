Woman critically injured in hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia on Friday, December 29.

The woman was hit while crossing N. Broad Street at Susquehanna Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The 25-year-old was thrown through the air and was left with a fractured skull, hip and other severe injuries. The driver never stopped.

"We all walk, and I think that this is something that people talk about when they want to make cities more walkable," said Jason Husisian, who was walking near the site of the incident.

"If you hit someone and you're scared, you would at least check to make sure if you killed them or not."

Police are looking for a gray Nissan with a sunroof. The front driver-side wheel is black and the others are sliver. Police are asking for anyone who recognizes the car to call them.

The woman, who has not been identified, is in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

