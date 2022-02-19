hit and run accident

Hit-and-run crash leaves construction worker injured in Gloucester Township, Camden County

The crash happened just after midnight on Route 42 near mile-marker 8 in Gloucester Township
Search is on for driver who hit a contruction worker in Camden County

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a construction worker injured.

This happened in the southbound lanes of Route 42 in Gloucester Township, Camden County.

Police say just after a midnight Saturday, a driver hit a construction worker and drove away.

Officials say the worker suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Cooper Medical Center.

The workers condition is not known.

All lanes of Route 42 were closed during the investigation but were back open by the morning rush.

Police have not released the description of the striking vehicle.
