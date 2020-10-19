MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey family is asking for help to find the driver that hit their loved one and sped away.
Police say it happened early Friday morning on Route 38 and Pine Street in Mount Holly. Cindy Rasinski, 57, was crossing the street when she was hit.
Mount Holly Township police found her unconscious in the intersection.
Rasinski's family says they heard about the accident on the news and had hoped it wasn't someone they knew.
"We were more like sisters than cousins," said the victim's cousin, Rosemary Lamiotte.
Lamiotte says Rasinski had lived in Mount Holly for 30 years. She was a mom, a grandma and a beloved member of the community.
Lamiotte said she saw that firsthand the morning Rasinski died when a waitress came up to the mourning family.
"They walked up to us and said 'Your bill is paid for,' and then a waitress came and said, 'I know your mom from eating in here,' and she handed her $100 for the funeral," she said
Now, the family is asking for any more help they can get.
"I'm just so angry. Why can somebody just hit somebody and leave? I don't understand that and she laid in that street for hours," Lamiotte said.
Rasinski's family is holding a vigil at the intersection where the crash happened Monday at 7 p.m. Anyone who attends is asked to wear a mask and social distance.
Anyone who was traveling in the area of Route 38 and Pine Street between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., and may have information, is asked to contact Mount Holly Police Department at (609) 864-2231 or the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
Family seeks answers after Mount Holly, New Jersey woman killed in hit-and-run
