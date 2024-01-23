Man sentenced for Philadelphia hit-and-run that injured 3 children, 1 man

Andre Shuford will also be placed on probation for two years.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver will spend six to 15 years in prison after being convicted on Tuesday for a West Philadelphia hit-and-run.

Andre Shuford was charged with hitting three children and one man before driving away in September 2022.

One of the children, a 5-year-old girl, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

The victim's family addressed the court upon hearing the verdict.

"I'm still processing everything that happened in court. I do have closure knowing that he will serve time. I did want him to get more than he was sentenced, but any day away from being loose in the streets is good in my opinion," said Elsie Johnson, the victim's aunt.

