Philadelphia police search for driver in hit-and-run crash that left motorcyclist critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of Frankford and Longshore avenues in the city's Mayfair neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the moment a grey Toyota Camry collided with 47-year-old Joe Mitchell on his motorcycle.

Joe Mitchell, 47

The impact left Mitchell injured on the pavement and his 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle mangled.

Footage also shows someone trying to stop the driver from leaving the scene, but he fled anyway. Images were able to capture a photograph of the suspect as well as his car.

"I ran out, helped him. He was responding to me a little bit and then I called emergency," said William Maoinowski, who works at Soft Touch Car Wash.

Maoinowski was the first person on the scene.

Police say Mitchell was on his motorcycle driving northbound on Frankford Avenue when the Toyota attempted to make a turn from the car wash parking lot.

That's when the two vehicles collided, but the car involved fled the scene.

Philadelphia police are now trying to track down the driver.

"You stopped because you knew it was wrong, but then you continued to go. But you knew that your actions were wrong, and you need to come clear with yourself," said resident Mya Garcia.

Garcia is one of Mitchell's coworkers at Hollywood Collision. They came to the scene Tuesday afternoon.

"He's not really been responsive. He had surgery last night. We're just praying for the best. He's in critical care in ICU," said Vanessa Rivera, the owner of Hollywood Collision. "He has a broken clavicle, broken ribs, a punctured lung, and he has bleeding in his brain."

Mitchell's family, children, and coworkers are all praying for a miracle Tuesday night as he's in ICU.

They are also asking whoever is responsible to do the right thing and come forward.

"We just want the person to be found or to come clean. He has a family and he may not make it," said Rivera. "You should've just stopped. Accidents happen every day, we need justice for Joe."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.