Man hit by SUV on Walnut Street in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 47-year-old man was struck while walking across Walnut Street in West Philadelphia, police say.
The victim is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday along the 4100 block of Walnut.
Police said the male victim was crossing the street at mid-block when the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus hit him.
The driver remained at the scene.
The investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division.
