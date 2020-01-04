pedestrian struck

Man hit by SUV on Walnut Street in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 47-year-old man was struck while walking across Walnut Street in West Philadelphia, police say.

The victim is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday along the 4100 block of Walnut.

Police said the male victim was crossing the street at mid-block when the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus hit him.

The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division.
