Local hockey team skates into the 25th year of international friendships made in Finland Exchange

These local kids are getting to learn about a culture other than their own through the fun of hockey!

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This local hockey community is celebrating 25 years of globe trotting friendships!

The Haverford Hawks hold their annual Finland Exchange program this week, with young hockey players from across the sea coming over to compete and practice with local kids their age.

The community hosts the Viikingit team from Helsinki, Finland.

"Hockey is the universal language, they figured out ways to get through the language barrier," said Haverford Hawks Head Coach, Mike Quinn.

"Just to see them interacting and talking on the ice...sharing experiences and sharing tricks and tips on the ice is always fun," he continued.

Members of the Viikingit team are happy to see the city of Philadelphia and provide their kids with this unique experience.

"Not many can do this kind of thing, you come from the other side of the world. I think they will remember this for the rest of their lives," said Viikingit Head Coach, Jari Koski.

For more information on the Haverford Hawks Finland Exchange, check out their website.