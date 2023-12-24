Pa. man's Christmas village has provided his family with holiday memories for over thirty years

After retiring as a police officer, John Jacobs' hobby turned into his life's passion to bring holiday joy to his family all year

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The holidays are just around the corner, but in John Jacobs' home, it's Christmas all year.

Since 1987, he has been building his at-home miniature Christmas village, something his children and grandchildren can't imagine the holidays without.

"I feel like it's just such a big part of our family memories," said Jacobs' granddaughter Alexa D'Ambrosio.

The miniature Christmas village is comprised of Department 56 collectibles that he started gathering while still a police officer.

"It was just a hobby at the time...when I retired...then it became a full time job and really a labor of love for my grandchildren," said Jacobs.

Jacobs made a separate village just for his grandchildren to work on, something they have looked forward to each season since they were little.

"The village can take on different meanings each year as we get older...traditions like this really tie us all together," said D'Ambrosio.

First starting out the village for his daughters in the eighties, it has become the link between generations of their family every year.

"Sometimes they get more excited than I do about it because they know how dear it is to me; and, whatever's here is theirs," said Jacobs.

At 78-years old, Jacobs hopes to continue working on his village forever knowing what it means to him and his family.