If you're booking holiday travel, AAA says the time is now | What to know

AAA suggests padding your vacation if you can. Fly out a day or two early if you have an appointment or event, like a cruise, on the other end.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're even thinking about booking holiday airline travel, AAA says the time to do it is now.

We are coming off a pretty stressful summer travel season, so travel experts have a playbook to follow if you want to save money and avoid travel headaches.

If you've traveled lately, you know the prices are at record highs and the inventory is low.

Sadly, that's not going to change heading into the busy holiday season, so the time to book is now.

"Inventory is plentiful now and you have a better chance of getting what you want, the seats that you want and the flights that you want," says Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA. "Right now, there's much better pricing than if you wait closer to the holidays."

Now, let's talk about the delays and cancellations that have plagued travelers all summer.

Travel experts also suggest taking the first flight out in the morning.

"If you get on that flight and get to your destination early, then you're ahead," Tidwell says. "But if something were to happen with that flight, then you have the rest of the day and increased chances of getting out to your destination on that same day."

If you're on a later flight to begin with, and it gets canceled, it could be a day or two before you get re-booked.

AAA says right now we should always get travel insurance, it's paying for itself when it comes to lost baggage, delays and other expenses.

Not not only should we download the airline's app, but we should also always check in 24 hours before a flight.

"It sounds silly because when you have a ticket, they should know that you're coming," Tidwell says. "But many flights are still overbooked, so check in at least 24 hours in advance to officially reserve your seat."