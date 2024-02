Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of circuit breakers from Bensalem Home Depot

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem, Bucks County say they are looking for a man who stole about $6,300 worth of circuit breakers from a Home Depot.

The theft happened at the store on Bristol Pike back on January 28.

Investigators say the man went into the store and loaded the circuit breakers into a large suitcase and walked out.

They say he left the area in a white SUV and is wanted for multiple thefts in the area.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to give police a call.