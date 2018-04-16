PHS Gardening Series at Meadowbrook Farm

Winter has been desperately hanging on but spring planting season upon us.Karen Rogers got some tips from our friends at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society on building a pretty, mood-boosting window box.Thursdays through September (The first Thursdays of the month are free)1633 Washington LaneJenkintown, PA 19046215-887-5900email: phs-info@pennhort.org