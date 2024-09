Homes evacuated in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania after hazmat incident reported

Homes evacuated in Bethlehem, Pa. after hazmat incident reported

Homes evacuated in Bethlehem, Pa. after hazmat incident reported

Homes evacuated in Bethlehem, Pa. after hazmat incident reported

Homes evacuated in Bethlehem, Pa. after hazmat incident reported

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A hazmat call led to evacuations in a Lehigh Valley neighborhood on Sunday night.

The Bethlehem Fire Department responded to an undisclosed issue inside a home at Liberty and Spring streets.

Crews cleared the area around midnight, allowing residents to return home safely.

No injuries were reported.

So far there has been no word as to what, if anything, was found in the home.