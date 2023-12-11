Authorities seek public's help in search for homicide suspects wanted in Philadelphia crimes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities in Philadelphia are requesting the public's help in locating 12 fugitives wanted for homicides committed in South and Southwest Philadelphia since 2019.

Members of the public with information about the suspects' whereabouts should call the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or email Tips@PhillyPolice.com.

They can also contact the U.S. Marshall's Office at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332).



20-year-old Jaque Houston is wanted for fatally shooting his 38-year-old stepfather during an argument on the evening of March 9, 2023. The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of S. Dover Street in the city's Grays Ferry section. Investigators recovered eight 9mm fired cartridge casings at the scene but no crime gun.

Philadelphia authorities are requesting the public’s help in locating 12 fugitives wanted for homicides committed in South and Southwest Philadelphia since 2019. Philadelphia District Attorney's Office



53-year-old Gary Yeiser is wanted for the fatal bludgeoning of a 68-year-old male during an argument on August 27. The incident, which was captured on a surveillance camera, occurred on the 2100 block of Dickinson Street in the city's Point Breeze section. The victim died the following day. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved a Third Degree Murder charge in this case.

25-year-old Gustavo Casalez is wanted for fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man during an argument on February 3, 2022 in the city's Elmwood Park section. The stabbing occurred on the 6400 block of Dorel Street.

18-year-old Basir Gillette is wanted for fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in the chest and wounding the decedent's 13-year-old cousin on May 13, 2021 during an argument. The shooting occurred on the 2300 block of South Ithan Street in the city's Kingsessing section. No crime gun nor ballistic evidence were recovered from the scene.

37-year-old Andre Goff is wanted for fatally shooting a 25-year-old male in the early morning hours of September 23 on the 5200 block of Chester Avenue in the city's Kingsessing section. No crime gun was recovered and investigators have not determined a motive at this time. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved charges including Murder, Conspiracy, VUFA 6105, and related charges.

46-year-old Jermaine Powell is wanted for fatally shooting a 45-year-old man on May 13 near the 5000 block of Haverford Avenue. One Taurus 9mm handgun and one Glock 9mm handgun, in addition to dozens of fired cartridge casings, were recovered from the scene. Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting. Powell's co-conspirator was arrested in September and is currently in custody. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved Murder and related charges for Powell's role in the killing.

36-year-old Seifuddin Sabir is wanted for fatally shooting a 30-year-old man following an argument in the early morning hours of August 11, 2019 on the 3900 block of Ford Road. Seven 9mm fired cartridge casings were recovered from the scene but no crime gun.

30-year-old Kyle Smith is wanted for fatally shooting a 46-year-old male in the head on the evening of September 22, 2021 during a robbery near 56th Street and Osage Avenue. No crime gun nor ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene. Smith's co-conspirator was located and arrested in Florida in February 2022. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved Murder and related charges for Smith's role in this fatal robbery.

33-year-old Nathaniel Thomas is wanted for fatally shooting a 34-year-old male in the abdomen on the evening of September 11, 2022. The shooting occurred on the 6100 block of Baltimore Avenue in the course of an unsuccessful carjacking. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved charges for Murder, Robbery, and related firearm offenses for Thomas' role in this homicide.

45-year-old Donald Whitingham is wanted for fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in the chest during an argument on the morning of February 18, 2021. The shooting occurred outside of a convenience store on the 2900 block of South 70th Street in the city's Elmwood Park section. No crime gun nor ballistics evidence were recovered. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved Murder and related charges for Whitingham's role in this homicide.

24-year-old Malik Williams is wanted for fatally shooting a 19-year-old male in the chest on the afternoon of June 17, 2022 during an argument on the 600 block of Brooklyn Street. One .40 caliber fired cartridge casing was recovered by investigators at the scene. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved Murder and related firearm charges for Williams' role in this homicide.

53-year-old Anthony Young is wanted for fatally shooting a 36-year-old male in the chest during an argument on the morning of October 17 on the 500 block of North 57th Street in the city's Carroll Park section. A Ruger .357 caliber handgun and one fired cartridge casing was recovered from the scene. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved Murder and related firearm charges for Young's role in this homicide.