Horse caught after seen running down I-95 in Philadelphia | VIDEO

A horse has been captured after it was seen running down I-95 in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

A horse has been captured after it was seen running down I-95 in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

A horse has been captured after it was seen running down I-95 in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

A horse has been captured after it was seen running down I-95 in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One driver had an unusual sight on I-95 in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning after spotting a horse running down the interstate.

An action news viewer shot video as he drove alongside the horse running free on the highway northbound near the Girard Avenue exit.

A horse has been captured after it was seen running down I-95 in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

Police said it does not appear to have escaped a horse trailer. They think it ran away from one of the city's urban riding clubs.

The horse has since been caught and is safe. Police corralled the animal in the Port Richmond section of the city after the horse somehow made it off the highway without incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.