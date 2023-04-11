WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Child found dead in Pa. home, mom's SUV found partially submerged at Jersey shore: DA

An investigation is underway to determine how the child died, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 5:55PM
Chopper 6 over scene where child found dead in Horsham, Pa.
EMBED <>More Videos

Raw video: Chopper 6 was over the home where a child was found dead on Tuesday morning in Horsham, Pa.

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A child was found dead in a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania home on Tuesday morning, and investigators say the mom's SUV was discovered partially submerged at the New Jersey shore.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said police were called to a home in the 500 block of Privet Road in Horsham just after 7 a.m.

That's where, investigators say, the boy's father said he found his 11-year-old son dead.

Police arrived to find the child in the master bedroom where, the father said, the boy spent the night with his mother.

According to the D.A.'s office, the father told police he awoke to find the master bedroom door locked and his wife's black Toyota Highlander SUV was missing from the garage.

While police were investigating, the D.A. said officers were notified that the SUV was found partially submerged in the ocean just off Beach Avenue in Cape May, New Jersey.

John Cooke

The mother was found by police in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey a short time later, the D.A.'s office said.

The cause of the child's death is pending an autopsy by the coroner's office.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW