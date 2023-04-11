Child found dead in Pa. home, mom's SUV found partially submerged at Jersey shore: DA

Raw video: Chopper 6 was over the home where a child was found dead on Tuesday morning in Horsham, Pa.

An investigation is underway to determine how the child died, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said.

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A child was found dead in a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania home on Tuesday morning, and investigators say the mom's SUV was discovered partially submerged at the New Jersey shore.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said police were called to a home in the 500 block of Privet Road in Horsham just after 7 a.m.

That's where, investigators say, the boy's father said he found his 11-year-old son dead.

Police arrived to find the child in the master bedroom where, the father said, the boy spent the night with his mother.

According to the D.A.'s office, the father told police he awoke to find the master bedroom door locked and his wife's black Toyota Highlander SUV was missing from the garage.

While police were investigating, the D.A. said officers were notified that the SUV was found partially submerged in the ocean just off Beach Avenue in Cape May, New Jersey.

John Cooke

The mother was found by police in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey a short time later, the D.A.'s office said.

The cause of the child's death is pending an autopsy by the coroner's office.

No charges have been filed at this time.