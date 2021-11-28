fire

Crews battle barn fire in Horsham, Montgomery County

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews battled heavy smoke and flames in Montgomery County Sunday morning.

The fire broke out just after 7 a.m. at a barn along Meetinghouse Road near Oak Hill Drive in Horsham.

It took about an hour and a half for crews to get things under control.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
