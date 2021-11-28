HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews battled heavy smoke and flames in Montgomery County Sunday morning.
The fire broke out just after 7 a.m. at a barn along Meetinghouse Road near Oak Hill Drive in Horsham.
Upon arrival, crews found flames showing from the structure.
It took about an hour and a half for crews to get things under control.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Crews battle barn fire in Horsham, Montgomery County
