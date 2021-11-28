Crews battle barn fire in Horsham, Montgomery County

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews battled heavy smoke and flames in Montgomery County Sunday morning.The fire broke out just after 7 a.m. at a barn along Meetinghouse Road near Oak Hill Drive in Horsham.Upon arrival, crews found flames showing from the structure.It took about an hour and a half for crews to get things under control.There are no reports of any injuries.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.