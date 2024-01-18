Police are describing the suspect as an unknown male wearing a dark coat, light pants, dark boots, and a knit hat.

Holocaust memorial in Philadelphia vandalized for 2nd time with trash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating another incident of vandalism at a Holocaust memorial site in the city.

This is the second time in one week the Horwitz Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza was targeted on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Officers were called to the scene on the 1600 block of Arch Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a man carrying bags of trash had dumped garbage on the memorial.

Images provided by the Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation

Eszter Kutas, the director of the Holocaust Remembrance Foundation, provided Action News with the following statement on the incident:

"We are sad to confirm another incident of vandalism at the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza that took place yesterday (Tuesday) around 11 am. An individual emptied several trash cans at the Memorial Plaza."

Kutas provided images of the suspect and vandalism left behind at the remembrance site.

The suspect is described as an unknown male wearing a dark coat, light pants, dark boots, and a knit hat.

On Sunday, a swastika was found spray-painted on a building adjacent to the memorial, which is dedicated to remembering victims of the Holocaust and educating others.

Swastika found spray painted near Horwitz Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Philadelphia

Action News obtained surveillance footage of the suspect in that incident.

Kutas noted that based on the video, the man dumping trash does not appear to be the same vandal who drew the swastika.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or submit a tip anonymously using the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).