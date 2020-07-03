racism

Hospitals in Philly area team up to combat racism, racial disparities in health care

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thirteen hospital systems here in the Philadelphia region are teaming up to take on racism and end health care disparities for people of color.

This coordinated effort began with a written declaration that racism is a public health crisis.

Jack Lynch, the president and CEO of Main Line Health put together a list of eight goals. They include building trust through community partnerships and addressing chronic conditions that impact people of color.

The goals also include hiring and promoting leaders of color.

Einstein, Jefferson, Temple Health, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and other health care systems have committed to implementing the anti-racism initiatives.

"I've had an awakening," said Lynch. "I've been committed to this work for a long time, but the fact that at 60 years old this is the first time I've been willing to say we have racism in our hospital. I've said for years we have disparities for care. And I know the people that come in that don't look like me sometimes don't get treated the way I get treated, not because I am the CEO, but because I am a white male."

Lynch said COVID-19 was really a wake-up call for the health care industry, seeing that people of color were so disproportionately impacted by the virus.

He knows this won't be a change that happens overnight, but hopes it is a starting point for ending racial injustice in health care.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiapennsylvaniahealthhospitalracism
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACISM
76ers investigating racially charged rant
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
'I hate Black people:' Woman evicted after hurling racial slurs
Democrats want film legend's name removed from airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia enters modified, restricted green phase
Philly has its hottest day of the year
Knife-wielding man wanted in Philly assault: Police
Holiday travelers face varying restrictions across area
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Del. governor urges caution after COVID-19 outbreak at beach bars
Troubleshooters help widow with husband's headstone
Show More
AccuWeather: Sizzling Start to The Holiday Weekend
Pa. issues 14-day quarantine for states with high COVID-19 cases
Body surfer, 73, dies after hitting head at Jersey Shore: Police
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
More TOP STORIES News