Fire erupts at Hotel Carlyle in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire burned through a hotel on Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the fire at the Hotel Carlyle on the 1400 block of Poplar Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the top of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Traffic was being detoured in the area of Broad and Poplar streets.