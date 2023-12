2 suffer smoke inhalation during house fire in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A house fire in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Tuesday morning left a couple injured.

Video shows the flames on the 100 block of Saxby Terrace.

It broke out on the first floor in the rear of the house at 2 a.m.

Firefighters had received calls of people trapped.

A couple was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They are in stable condition.

Crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots.