House evacuated after early morning fire guts home in Montgomery County's Wyndmoor

Flames spread through a roof and Action News was told crews had to evacuate the home for a time for safety reasons.

Flames spread through a roof and Action News was told crews had to evacuate the home for a time for safety reasons.

Flames spread through a roof and Action News was told crews had to evacuate the home for a time for safety reasons.

Flames spread through a roof and Action News was told crews had to evacuate the home for a time for safety reasons.

WYNDMOOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An early morning fire gutted a Montgomery County home Monday.

The Action Cam was at the scene after a fire broke out in the 8700 block of Duvenn Drive around 2:15 a.m. in Wyndmoor.

Flames spread through a roof and Action News was told crews had to evacuate the home for a time for safety reasons.

Crews are still putting out hot spots.

There has been no word on any injuries.