House of the Living greenhouse at Swarthmore College honoring victims of gun violence

SWARTHMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An old greenhouse in Delaware County is bringing new life to the families of those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

The House of the Living is a collaboration between Swarthmore college students and the EMIR Healing Center, located on the campus of Swarthmore College.

It's a project that helps the community in more ways than one.