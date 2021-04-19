inside story

Law enforcement veteran Dr. Cedric Alexander's strategies for stopping gun violence in Philadelphia

By Niki Hawkins
How to address gun violence issue plaguing America

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards talks with 40-year Police Veteran, law enforcement analyst and clinical psychologist Dr. Cedric Alexander.

This former Police Chief for counties in New York and Georgia talks about Philadelphia's escalating gun violence and the strategies on how to curb the increase.


Plus, some ideas to invest in community building and instill more trust within urban residents and law enforcement.




