4-alarm fire damages Howard Johnson Express Inn on Black Horse Pike

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at a hotel in Blackwood, New Jersey.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Howard Johnson Express Inn on the 800 block of North Black Horse Pike.

Arriving crews saw flames shooting through the roof of the hotel.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. Action News is told 15 units were burned or suffered smoke damage.

No injuries have been reported.

A bus was brought to the hotel for any guests or staff that were chased out in the cold.

Fire officials requested the stretch of the Black Horse Pike be shut down for the fire trucks that were called to the scene.
