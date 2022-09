Officers are focusing their investigation behind a row of businesses.

Two teenagers are recovering from a shooting in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers were shot and wounded early Monday morning in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. at North Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

A 14-year-old was also wounded.

Both teens are in stable condition.

Officers are focusing their investigation behind a row of businesses.