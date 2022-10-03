Remnants of Hurricane Ian bring flooding to Jersey Shore

Wind gusts picked up in Atlantic City Sunday evening, as remnants of Hurricane Ian hit the Jersey Shore this weekend.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wind gusts picked up in Atlantic City Sunday evening, as remnants of Hurricane Ian hit the Jersey Shore this weekend.

"We're making a detour right now instead of going the way we normally would. We know one of the streets aren't passable," said Michelle Fairbanks of Broomall.

Route 30 was flooded in both directions east of 631 to 646, with some westbound lane closures.

SEE ALSO: At least 72 deaths reported after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, 4 dead in North Carolina

Some cars attempted to drive through the mess, which officials strongly advise not to do.

Winds are extremely strong that you can see wave action on the bay.

Kailea Fairbanks lives in Ventnor and says while she is not a fan of this weather. She thinks the location of her apartment helps avoid any dangers of potential flooding.

"I have a bottom-floor apartment, but we're the highest point on the island. We've never flooded where I am so we should be good," Kailea said.

Officials warn drivers to never travel through flood waters.

In Atlantic City, free parking is available at the Wave garage for those who are concerned about flooding.

At least 81 people in Florida have died due to Hurricane Ian, according to local officials.

Four additional people were also reported dead due to the storm in North Carolina, the governor's office said.

The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon, causing catastrophic damage, fierce winds and dangerous, record-breaking storm surges.

SEE ALSO: Sanibel Island, Fort Myers severely damaged by Hurricane Ian in Lee County