Multiple water rescues across Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley after storms hit

One Mullica Hill homeowner lost the back half of his home due to the confirmed tornado.

Multiple videos capture tornado moving through South Jersey on September 1, 2021.

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The heavy rain led to flooding across Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley on Wednesday evening.Crews in Bethlehem Township confirm they had at least 11 water rescues there.Emergency crews parked along Easton Avenue near Santee Road after a portion of the township was slammed.One rescue was made by WFMZ-TV photographer Chris Post, who is a former EMT, after a vehicle drive right into rising waters.In Allentown at 12th and Downyflake storms knocked down a massive tree that took power lines down with it and knocked out power to multiple homes.The heavy rain began late in the afternoon and dumped a massive amount of water in just a short period of time.At Cedar Beach Park, the Cedar Creek's waters quickly rose near the intersection of Parkway Blvd. and North Ott Street.The storm also forced road closures at several intersections in Allentown.