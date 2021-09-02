severe weather

Multiple water rescues across Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley after storms hit

Crews in Bethlehem Township confirm they had at least 11 water rescues there.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple water rescues across Lehigh Valley after storms hit

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The heavy rain led to flooding across Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley on Wednesday evening.

Crews in Bethlehem Township confirm they had at least 11 water rescues there.

Emergency crews parked along Easton Avenue near Santee Road after a portion of the township was slammed.

One rescue was made by WFMZ-TV photographer Chris Post, who is a former EMT, after a vehicle drive right into rising waters.

In Allentown at 12th and Downyflake storms knocked down a massive tree that took power lines down with it and knocked out power to multiple homes.

RELATED: Multiple homes destroyed after tornado hits Mullica Hill, NJ
EMBED More News Videos

One Mullica Hill homeowner lost the back half of his home due to the confirmed tornado.



The heavy rain began late in the afternoon and dumped a massive amount of water in just a short period of time.

At Cedar Beach Park, the Cedar Creek's waters quickly rose near the intersection of Parkway Blvd. and North Ott Street.

The storm also forced road closures at several intersections in Allentown.

RELATED: Video captures tornado, storm damage from Ida's remnants
EMBED More News Videos

Multiple videos capture tornado moving through South Jersey on September 1, 2021.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherallentownbethlehemhurricane idafloodingwater rescuesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Video captures tornado, storm damage from Ida's remnants
Woman killed after severe storms hit Montco
Storms leave trail of destruction in Montgomery County
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous flooding remains a threat
TOP STORIES
Multiple homes destroyed after tornado hits South Jersey
Video captures tornado, storm damage from Ida's remnants
Woman killed after severe storms hit Montco
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Officials issue evacuation order for parts of Trenton, NJ
Severe flooding impact residents, homes in Chester Co.
Historic flooding in NYC sparks state of emergency
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous flooding remains a threat
Murphy declares State of Emergency after Ida wreaks havoc across NJ
Storms leave trail of destruction in Montgomery County
Check School Closings and Delays
Tornado watch vs warning: What's the difference?
More TOP STORIES News