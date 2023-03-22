2 dump trucks overturn on I-295 southbound in Mercer County, N.J.

A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Two dump trucks overturned just before noon and spilled their loads all over the highway.

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Mercer County, New Jersey.

It happened on the Route 1 overpass just south of the Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township.

Two dump trucks overturned just before noon and spilled their loads all over the highway.

There was no immediate word as to how this crash happened.

New Jersey state police say no serious injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Police say the roadway could be closed for up to five hours.

For the latest on the current traffic conditions in the area, visit 6abc.com/Traffic.