Tractor-trailer carrying orange juice crashes on I-78, spilling contents onto highway

Orange juice spilled onto I-78 following a collision between two tractor trailers in the Lehigh Valley.

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Orange juice spilled onto I-78 following a collision between two tractor-trailers, shutting down the highway in the Lehigh Valley early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of I-78 near Route 33 exit in Lower Saucon Township as stormy weather moved the region.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer hauling orange juice collided with another tractor-trailer.

Crews worked to clear away the containers of orange juice that spilled all over the roadway in order to reopen I-78 to traffic. It reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Both drivers were being treated for injuries.