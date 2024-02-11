WATCH LIVE

Driver strikes pole, causing crash with police officer in Delaware County

Investigators say a driver hit a pole before slamming into the officer.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, February 11, 2024 4:27AM
ALDAN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An officer in Delaware County had to be freed from a police vehicle Saturday night following a crash.

It happened at the intersection of East Providence and Springfield roads in Aldan, Pennsylvania around 10 p.m.

Investigators say a driver hit a pole before slamming into the officer.

The pole fell, trapping the officer inside the car.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital after being freed.

There is no word yet on whether the other driver sustained any injuries or if they will face charges.

