Two-car crash causes vehicle to slam into Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An out-of-control car crashed into the front of a house in Philadelphia's Torresdale section on Sunday night.

Two cars initially collided along the 4600 block of Linden Avenue just before 6 p.m.

The impact of that collision sent one vehicle careening into the garage of a home.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a result of this incident.

There is no word yet whether those people were inside a car or inside the home during the crash.

Officials have also not released any information on their conditions.